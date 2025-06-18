Trump intensifies rhetoric toward Iran. And, U.S. street drug deaths rise

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

President Trump intensified his rhetoric against Iran yesterday by threatening to target Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claiming he is an easy target. The president is also taking credit for having complete control of the skies over Iran. Some U.S. lawmakers are working to block any American involvement in the war between Israel and Iran, but Trump is pushing back. Here are four things you should know about the war as it intensifies.

Al Drago / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump leaves Air Force One after returning from Canada on June 17, 2025. Trump left the G7 summit a day early to return to Washington to deal with the conflict between Israel and Iran.

🎧 The president is signaling that the U.S. is already more involved in the conflict than the White House previously let on , NPR's Franco Ordoñez tells Up First . He has repeatedly used the word "we," when discussing the war, blurring the line between Israel's objectives and the U.S.'s. Trump has long been recognized for his America First message. Key allies like former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former White House aide Steve Bannon have pushed for him to stay out of this conflict. However, Trump has said that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, pushing back on the criticism.

, NPR's Franco Ordoñez tells . He has repeatedly used the word "we," when discussing the war, blurring the line between Israel's objectives and the U.S.'s. Trump has long been recognized for his America First message. Key allies like former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and former White House aide Steve Bannon have pushed for him to stay out of this conflict. However, Trump has said that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, pushing back on the criticism. 🎧 Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said for many years that Iran is on the verge of creating a nuclear bomb. Israel's recent attack came after it claimed Iran was making a big, new push to get a nuclear weapon rapidly. The UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, says Iran has enriched quite a bit of uranium to 60% purity. NPR's Greg Myre reports that to be considered weapons-grade, 90% purity is needed, but that could be done quickly. Israel wants the U.S. to use its bunker-busting bombs to hit the Fordow nuclear facility, which is a little over 100 miles south of Tehran. The two countries would want to destroy the site, if possible, which could take multiple bombing runs, Myre says.

Employers in the agriculture, construction, and hospitality industries are increasingly concerned about the potential loss of their workforce. This anxiety stems from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's announcement that it will target industries that employ many individuals without legal status. Recent raids last week intensified these worries, and even Trump expressed his concerns about losing "very good, longtime workers."

🎧 Until recently, the agriculture sector had generally been left alone, but last week, there were several instances of immigration officers targeting the industry, NPR's Ximena Bustillo says. Trump promised to find a solution for farmers, but Homeland Security doubled down on its efforts. Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said there is no safe space for industries that harbor violent criminals. Advocates for employers tell Bustillo that they continue to be concerned and that even if employers believe all their employees have work authorization, that doesn't mean their families or people in their communities have legal status.

For the first time in over a year, street drug deaths in the U.S. appear to be rising, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The data, compiled in January, indicates that fatal overdoses over the previous 12-month period increased by approximately 1,400 deaths. The CDC states that fluctuations in drug overdose deaths may be influenced by various factors, including changes in the illegal drug supply and shifts in access to treatment.

Today's listen

Jed Jacobsohn / Getty Images / Getty Images Alexander Freeman #16 of the United States battles Sheldon Bateau #4 of Trinidad and Tobago during the Gold Cup 2025 on Sunday in San Jose, Calif. The U.S. defeated Trinidad and Tobago to snap a four-game losing stream as it eyes next year's World Cup which the U.S.

The pressure is mounting for the U.S. men's national soccer team as the FIFA World Cup approaches. The competition is set to take place on U.S. soil next year. Typically, this would generate excitement around the team; however, the current atmosphere is quite the opposite. The lack of optimism stems from a losing streak and ongoing drama between the team's new head coach and a star player. As the team competes in the Gold Cup, they are desperately seeking a much-needed turnaround. NPR sports correspondent Becky Sullivan provides All Things Considered with an analysis of the sports drama and the team's performance in their current competition. Listen to the interview and read the full breakdown.

Life advice

/ protopicture/500px/Getty Images / protopicture/500px/Getty Images

It's not in your head: Air travel is getting worse. Flight cancellations increased throughout 2024 compared to the previous two years, according to data from the U.S. Dept. of Transportation. Delayed and canceled flights aren't just annoying — they can be costly. Here's how travel experts make rebooking flights less stressful:

✈️ Do you speak another language? Try calling the customer service line for that language. It's likely less busy than the English one.

✈️ Check the Department of Transportation's Airline Cancellation and Delay Dashboard to see what you're entitled to if your flight is delayed or canceled. Then, check your travel insurance to see what it covers. Many credit cards include some form of travel insurance.

✈️ If you have flexibility in your schedule, book early morning flights. They're less likely to be delayed because you're not waiting on an aircraft coming in from another city.

✈️ Beware of third-party booking sites. If you're delayed, the airline might not be able to help you.

✈️ Be nice to your customer service rep! Treating them like human beings can make all the difference.

Get more of Life Kit's advice for making canceled and delayed flights more bearable here. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

Brittainy Newman / AP / AP Sixteen-time champion Joey Chestnut poses after his 2021 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest victory on Coney Island. He returns to the stage this summer after being banned last year.

Joey Chestnut, a 16-time champion of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, will return to the Coney Island competition stage on July 4th, after he was sidelined last year due to a sponsorship conflict. Kraft Heinz announced it will eliminate all artificial food dyes from products sold in the U.S. starting in 2027 and will cease the production of new products containing these dyes immediately. The NAACP has announced that it will not invite Trump to its national convention in July, breaking a 116-year tradition of welcoming the sitting U.S. president to the annual event.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2025 NPR