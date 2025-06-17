© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
From the Director: U.S. House votes to claw back public media funding
The House has approved a proposal to eliminate $700 million in already-approved funding for public media. If enacted, it would strip essential services and could force rural stations off the air. The Senate will take up the bill next.

Author and activist Jose Antonio Vargas reflects on illegal immigration and crackdowns

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 17, 2025 at 9:39 AM MDT

The Trump administration continues to try to ramp up deportations of people living in the country without legal status. Jose Antonio Vargas used to be in that category himself until a few months ago.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Vargas about how he views what’s happening with the country’s immigration system. He’s an author and immigration rights activist who hosts “Define American,” a YouTube Show and podcast that focuses on immigration. An updated version of his book “Dear America: Notes of an Undocumented Citizen” is out on Tuesday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information