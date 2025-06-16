© 2025 MTPR
Haiti conflict escalates as gangs spread across country

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 16, 2025 at 10:02 AM MDT

A record number of Haitians have had to leave behind their homes, lives and communities to flee political violence within the country. According to the United Nations, nearly 1.3 million people in Haiti are currently displaced. Haiti has been in a political tailspin since the 2021 assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise.

Host Lisa Mullins gets the latest from Jacqueline Charles, Haiti and Caribbean correspondent for the Miami Herald.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

