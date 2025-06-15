3 takeaways from the military parade and No Kings protests on Trump's birthday

The U.S. Army celebrated its 250th anniversary on Saturday with a massive military parade in Washington, D.C., against a backdrop of political division and protests savaging President Trump rippling across the country.

Trump, whose 79th birthday corresponded with the Army anniversary, had long dreamed of holding such a display of America's military might.

The parade stirred up controversy for what opponents view as a politicization of the nation's armed forces and a break from U.S. democratic norms, and sparked an organized No Kings protest movement across the country on Saturday.

Here's how the day unfolded.

1. Stormy clouds didn't rain on the parade

Despite threats of lightning and storms rolling into D.C., the parade went ahead as advertised.

It featured dozens of armored tanks and artillery vehicles, such as HIMARS, Army aircraft, including Black Hawk helicopters and Apaches, and more than 6,000 uniformed troops. The idea was to walk viewers through the history of American military conflict, with some historical uniforms and vehicles being used.

Additionally, 34 horses, two mules and one dog — a Blue Heeler named Doc Holliday — joined the march.

Mike Davis, a 30-year Army serviceman who was at the parade as a spectator, said he welcomed the flashy affair — that the military had been overdue for a big bash.

"The last time we've had a military parade of any sorts, I recall, is the Gulf War," Davis said. "So, it's been a long time and what better way to celebrate it than the 250th?"

Davis said that protests against the event cast a pall on what he thought should be a celebratory occasion, but that he also backed people's First Amendment rights to speak out.

"We go to war and defend the nation's rights for the citizens to do things like that, so more power to it," he said.

The weekend festivities came with an expected price tag of between $25 million and $45 million, according to Army spokesperson Heather J. Hagan. That includes planned road repairs due to possible damage from tanks rolling on city streets.

2. Trump got the thing he has wanted for years

Trump wanted to hold the parade during his first term, but it was scrapped because it was deemed too expensive. He was inspired after attending the annual Bastille Day parade in France in 2017. That parade celebrates French mobs taking over the Bastille state prison in 1789.

In closing remarks following Saturday's procession, he hailed the Army as the "greatest, fiercest and bravest fighting force" the world had ever seen.

"The Army keeps us free, you make us strong, and tonight you've made all Americans very proud," he said. "Every other country celebrates their victories. It's about time America did too. That's what we're doing tonight."

After his speech, Trump was presented with a traditionally folded American flag — a gift usually reserved for the family members of fallen soldiers.

Since the parade was announced, there has been sharp criticism, particularly from Democratic lawmakers who called the showcase self-indulgent and a misuse of public funds.

"To use the military in this manner when Donald Trump is slashing veterans' benefits to aggrandize himself, to communicate to the country his control over the military, is just another shameful act of this administration," said Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California.

Other critics have said it's a display of military force typically associated with autocratic governments in places like Russia or North Korea.

"It's a vulgar display," Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California said during a news conference on Friday. "It's the kind of thing you see Kim Jong Un, you see Putin, you see with dictators around the world that are weak."

3. Protests spring up across the country

No Kings protests rippled peacefully across dozens of cities in the U.S.

Organizers estimated that more than 5 million people participated in more 2,000 planned protests, according to spokesperson Eunic Ortiz. While protests were peaceful, police in Culpeper, Va., arrested a man who "intentionally accelerated his vehicle into the dispersing crowd," at the end of a protest. One person was hit, but no one was hurt, police said.

Tens of thousands marched peacefully in Philadelphia, where organizers were holding their main event, police said. Philadelphia was chosen as the hub, because "there's an indelible link between Philadelphia and between the freedoms and the ideals that the country was founded upon," said Joel Payne, spokesperson for MoveOn, one of the dozens of groups behind the No Kings protests.

Ezra Levin, co-founder and co-executive director of the nonprofit Indivisible, another No Kings coordinator, said the atmosphere at the event was joyful.

"Today what I saw was a boisterous, peaceful display of First Amendment rights," he told NPR.

Thousands were at a Dallas protest, one of more than 60 planned in Texas, KERA reported. In Alaska, the theme was "The only king I want is king salmon," Alaska Public Media reported.

Shahera Hyatt of Sacramento made signs for her local event that read "From Palestine to Mexico, border walls have got to go" and "ICE, you're fired."

"I decided to go because I feel like with unchecked authority, Trump has led America into clear fascism," she told NPR.

There were some feelings of unease amid the protesters, some of whom turned off their phones and avoided posting to social media.

"It does feel like there's a vendetta against people who are exercising their rights to speak up against this administration," said protester Ali Schoenberger of Sacramento. "So I feel like it's important to protect my fellow protestors today and not expose them or even have it on my phone."

"I am completely terrified of what's going on in our country," said protester Margo Ross of Watsonville, Calif. "I believe from the beginning it's been a coup and a fascist overthrow, and I keep thinking, 'Well, it can't get worse.' And then it gets worse and worse."

Separately, U.S. Capitol Police said they arrested 60 protesters Friday evening after some pushed down barriers and ran toward the steps of the Rotunda. They say all 60 will be charged with unlawful demonstration and crossing a police line. Additional charges include assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. The groups behind the protests didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The No Kings demonstrations were put together by a coalition of more than 200 organizations, including MoveOn, the American Civil Liberties Union, American Federation of Teachers and the Communications Workers of America. Protests were not planned in Washington, D.C., where the military parade was held.

