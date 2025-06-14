© 2025 MTPR
U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.
From the Director: U.S. House votes to claw back public media funding
The House has approved a proposal to eliminate $700 million in already-approved funding for public media. If enacted, it would strip essential services and could force rural stations off the air. The Senate will take up the bill next.

One student reflects on how her dad inspires her

By Ava Gilberg-Stroud
Published June 14, 2025 at 5:42 AM MDT

Ava Gilberg-Stroud picked up the drums at a young age to feel closer to her dad, Keio Stroud. So the 18-year-old, who recently graduated from Black River Falls High School in Wisconsin, interviewed him to learn about how he first got into music.

This story was originally produced by Ava Gilberg-Stroud, with support from Briget Ganske, Wyatt Mayes and Genesis Magpayo for the "On Our Minds" podcast made by PBS News Student Reporting Labs.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Ava Gilberg-Stroud
