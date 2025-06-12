© 2025 MTPR
Several countries expected to recognize Palestinian state

WBUR
Published June 12, 2025 at 10:04 AM MDT

Opposition to the war in Gaza has fueled a new diplomatic approach.

France is leading an effort to support the formal recognition of a Palestinian state.

It’s a significant step major Western countries were reluctant to take until the devastation caused by the war. Israel is threatening to retaliate.

NPR’s Daniel Estrin reports.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

