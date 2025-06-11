Protecting your home from disaster might not help you get insurance

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The cost of home insurance is skyrocketing. In some states like Utah and Arizona, premiums have jumped more than 40%. That's important because insurance is something most homeowners have to buy to qualify for a mortgage. Michael Copley is here to talk about insurance as part of NPR's Climate Solutions Week. This year, focusing on the ways climate change affects where and how we live. Good morning, Michael.

MICHAEL COPLEY, BYLINE: Hey, good morning, Michel.

MARTIN: So I mentioned the extreme cases. Can you give me a big-picture sense of what home insurance costs are looking like?

COPLEY: Prices are pretty much across the board across the country. So the Consumer Federation of America says premiums on average have increased 24% nationwide in the past few years. And in some places, insurers are dropping customers. It's caught the attention of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Here's Powell at a congressional hearing this winter.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JEROME POWELL: If you fast-forward 10 or 15 years, there are going to be regions of the country where you can't get a mortgage.

COPLEY: If people can't get mortgages, they can't buy houses - right? - and that can depress property values, which can reduce property taxes that local governments rely on to fund public services like police and firefighters.

MARTIN: Wow, that's a pretty ominous chain reaction you're talking about there. Why is this happening?

COPLEY: The cost of disasters keeps rising, and that's hitting insurers' bottom line. So climate change is causing more extreme weather that damages and destroys property. People keep moving to risky places like coastal regions vulnerable to hurricanes, rural areas prone to wildfires. And then when disasters happen, inflation is making it a lot more expensive to rebuild.

MARTIN: So as the cost of disasters has been going up, insurers then are passing loss (ph) - passing some of the costs on to homeowners?

COPLEY: Yeah. No, that's exactly right. Insurers say they need to raise prices to reflect the threats that they face. And in some markets, they're pulling back - dropping customers to avoid huge losses.

MARTIN: So if the problem is the cost of disasters, what's the solution?

COPLEY: One big one is that homeowners and communities can better protect themselves. Hardening homes is something we hear a lot about. That means, you know, installing fortified roofs to withstand hurricanes, using fire-resistant building material, removing vegetation from around homes, thinning forests to sort of protect properties from wildfires. Some of that's happening. But when insurers are deciding to write or renew coverage, they're rarely considering what's been done to protect a property to make it more resilient. That's according to Dave Jones, who runs the Climate Risk Initiative at the Center for Law, Energy & the Environment at UC Berkeley Law.

MARTIN: So if those kinds of investments could reduce the risks insurers face, why aren't companies accounting for them?

COPLEY: One reason I heard is the cost and effort of assessing what's been done. And to be clear, there are some grants that are available to help homeowners pay for things like fortified roofs, and homeowners in some states can get insurance discounts if they make investments to protect their property. But the discounts are relatively small, and Jones says there's still this fundamental problem.

DAVE JONES: If they won't write you the insurance because they're not taking into account forest treatment and they're not taking into account home hardening, the discount doesn't help you.

COPLEY: Jones recently helped a community in California get insurance, based on the work that it had done to protect itself against wildfire. And what he's trying to do now is get other insurers to do similar things.

MARTIN: And so what are - the insurance - what are the insurers telling you?

COPLEY: Yeah. So I talked to a trade group, and what they said was, you know, insurers are not ignoring these kinds of investments. The problem is that they have essentially been regrouping after costs shot up. And so they've had to limit how much coverage they offer in certain markets, and that these insurers will almost certainly look at what communities and homeowners have done to protect property when they're in a position to grow their business again in some of these markets.

MARTIN: But the risks are going to keep growing because of climate change, aren't they?

COPLEY: That's exactly right. Yeah, it's not a static picture. So what I'm hearing is a lot more talk about really rethinking where and how we live. So that means overhauling building codes and land use policies, and ultimately cutting climate pollution that's raising global temperatures.

MARTIN: That is Michael Copley from NPR's climate desk. Tomorrow on MORNING EDITION - how people in places devastated by hurricanes are rebuilding with the next flood in mind. You can find more stories from our series at npr.org/climateweek. Michael, thank you.

