Photos: See the dazzling pictures of June's Strawberry Moon
The strawberry moon put on a spectacular display last night as it rose in the night sky.
According to LAist, a strawberry moon occurs during the time of year when strawberries fully ripen. The name originated with the Algonquin tribes in the northeastern U.S., according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. It has also been called the Green Corn moon by the Cherokee.
Here are the photos.