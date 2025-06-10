© 2025 MTPR
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published June 10, 2025 at 3:02 AM MDT

President Trump sending hundreds of U.S. Marines into LA as protests continue, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. removing all members of a key vaccine committee, drug deaths plummet among young Americans.

