Afghans excluded by Trump's travel ban

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 5, 2025 at 9:59 AM MDT

President Trump plans to institute restrictions on travel from certain countries, including nationals from Afghanistan.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Zia Ghafoori, a former U.S. Special Forces interpreter in Afghanistan, who is now CEO of Interpreting Freedom Foundation, an organization that supports Afghan Interpreters and their families after moving to the U.S. Khalid also speaks with Shawn Van Diver, a Navy veteran and founder and president of AfghanEvac.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

