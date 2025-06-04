© 2025 MTPR
Greetings from Mexico City, where these dogs ride a bus to and from school

By Eyder Peralta
Published June 4, 2025
Jackie Lay/NPR

Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international correspondents share snapshots of moments from their lives and work around the world.

Mexico City is dog-crazy. Ladies push their poodles in strollers across the parks; one of the Chinese restaurants by our house has a full menu for your pooch — not just a bowl of whipped cream, we're talking a chicken breast dinner! And just like there are street vendors who cater to humans, there's one guy who runs a food truck offering doggie delectables. (His most popular item seems to be dried chicken feet).

So, as you might expect, Mexico City is also home to many doggie schools that that teach basic obedience and how to get by in a rambunctious megacity. And, well, that means you also need canine transportation. I took this picture just by Parque España, one of the big parks in central Mexico City. It's a kind of dog bus, powered by a motorcycle. The driver told me the pooches were headed back home after a long day of learning. The vehicles don't go very far or very fast, but I asked, "And they never jump off?" He said, "The ones that do, go in the cage."

Copyright 2025 NPR

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
