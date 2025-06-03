Bird flu wipes out 95% of birds on one of U.S. largest egg farms
Officials in Arizona have declared an animal disease emergency over the bird flu. The President of Hickman’s Family Farms outside of Phoenix says he’s now lost 95% of his birds to a bird flu outbreak. That’s about six million chickens. Hickman’s is one of the largest egg producers in the U.S.
Here & Now’s Asma Khalid speaks with Glenn Hickman, president and CEO of Hickman’s Family Farms in Arizona.
