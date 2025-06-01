© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Act now to protect public media
Public media faces its most urgent threat yet. Congress will soon vote on whether to eliminate $1.1 billion in already-approved funding. Visit Protect My Public Media to learn how to call your representatives and voice your support for public media.

Some of the U.S. could see the northern lights due to a geomagnetic storm

By Joe Hernandez
Published June 1, 2025 at 4:27 PM MDT
The northern lights illuminate the night sky in Grand Bend, Ontario, Canada, during a geomagnetic storm on May 12, 2024.
Geoff Robins
/
AFP via Getty Images
The northern lights illuminate the night sky in Grand Bend, Ontario, Canada, during a geomagnetic storm on May 12, 2024.

A powerful geomagnetic storm in the forecast for Sunday night could make the colorful northern lights visible across parts of the U.S., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center.

The aurora could appear over much of the northern half of the contiguous U.S., even as far south as northern California and Alabama, the center said.

Space weather officials detected a solar flare associated with this geomagnetic storm on Friday, and National Weather Service offices from Rapid City, S.D., to Spokane, Wash., have posted photos of the telltale green and purple streaks in the sky captured earlier Sunday.

The geomagnetic storm, which is expected to last through late Monday, is being spurred on by an ongoing coronal mass ejection, which occurs when the sun spews large amounts of plasma and magnetic field out into space.

That disturbance in the solar wind can rattle Earth's magnetosphere and cause problems on our planet. Federal officials say a G3 (strong) or G4 (severe) geomagnetic storm is possible, weather that could disrupt power systems, impede satellite operations and hamper radio communications.

The Space Weather Prediction Center said that even though the coronal mass ejection is weakening, elevated solar wind conditions could still produce a significant cosmic event.

The northern lights, which are caused by solar wind hitting Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere, are typically best viewed in a dark setting late at night or early in the morning.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Joe Hernandez
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Joe Hernandez
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information