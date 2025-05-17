Trump plans to call Putin, then Zelenskyy, on Monday to push for Ukraine ceasefire

Updated May 17, 2025 at 12:19 PM MDT

KYIV, Ukraine — U.S. President Donald Trump said that he plans to speak by phone Monday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, followed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of various NATO countries, about ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump said that the call with Putin will be about stopping the "bloodbath" in Ukraine.

"Hopefully it will be a productive day, a ceasefire will take place, and this very violent war, a war that should have never happened, will end," Trump wrote Saturday in a post on his social networking site Truth Social.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed in comments to Russian media that preparations were underway for Monday's call.

Trump's remarks came a day after the first direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv in years failed to yield a ceasefire. Putin had spurned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's offer to meet face-to-face in Turkey after he himself proposed direct negotiations — although not at the presidential level — as an alternative to a 30-day ceasefire urged by Ukraine and its Western allies, including the U.S.

Also Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. During a visit to Rome, Rubio suggested that the Vatican could be a venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

In Ukraine, a northeastern town declared a period of mourning after a Russian drone hit a bus evacuating civilians from front-line areas, killing nine people, Ukrainian officials said. The strike came hours after the Russian and Ukrainian delegations left Istanbul, after agreeing to what would be the biggest prisoner swap to date between the warring parties.

Zelenskyy faces a gamble as talks stall

The talks in Istanbul on Friday broke up after less than two hours without a ceasefire, although both sides agreed on exchanging 1,000 prisoners of war each, according to the heads of both delegations. Ukraine's intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, said on Ukrainian television Saturday that the exchange could happen as early as next week.

But the Kremlin has pushed back against a proposal by Ukraine and its Western allies for a temporary ceasefire as a first step toward a peaceful settlement, and the parties remained far apart on key conditions for ending the fighting.

Since U.S.-brokered talks began in March, Ukraine's strategy has been to convince the Trump administration that Putin is unreliable, and that Kyiv is serious about peace. Trump has expressed frustration with the stalled talks and threatened to abandon his efforts if results aren't achieved.

The political theatrics are underscored by stark realities on the ground in Ukraine. In a war of attrition against Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine's position is poised to grow weaker as time goes on, unless powerful sanctions are imposed against Moscow and the U.S. continues arms deliveries.

Zelenskyy said that he had discussed the outcome of the talks with Trump and the leaders of France, Germany, Britain and Poland. In an X post from a European leadership meeting in Albania on Friday, Zelenskyy urged "tough sanctions" against Moscow if it rejects "a full and unconditional ceasefire and an end to killings."

Peskov on Saturday held open the possibility of Putin holding talks with Zelenskyy, providing the agreed prisoner swap goes ahead, and if the Russian and Ukrainian delegations reached unspecified further "agreements."

Peskov also told reporters that Moscow will present Ukraine with a list of conditions for a ceasefire, but gave no timeframe, or say what needed to happen before Zelenskyy and Putin can meet.

A town in mourning

In Ukraine, nine civilians were killed and seven others were wounded when a Russian drone struck a bus evacuating people from Bilopillia, a town around 10 kilometers (6 miles) from Russia's border, according to local Gov. Oleh Hryhorov and Ukraine's national police. The Associated Press couldn't independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

Zelenskyy described the attack as "deliberate killing of civilians," adding in a post on the Telegram messaging app that "Russians could scarcely not realize what kind of vehicle they were hitting."

The local media outlet Suspilne said that the passengers on the bus were being evacuated from the town when the strike happened. Authorities are working to identify some of the victims, most of them older women.

Local community chief Yurii Zarko called the day "Black Saturday," and mourning was declared in the town through Monday.

Zelenskyy lamented the missed opportunity from Friday's peace talks, saying that "Ukraine has long proposed this — a full and unconditional ceasefire in order to save lives."

Ukraine's European allies strongly condemned the attack. U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy said that he was "appalled" by it. "If Putin is serious about peace, Russia must agree to a full and immediate ceasefire, as Ukraine has done," he wrote on X.

The German Foreign Office wrote on its official X account that the strike in Bilopillia was "unsurpassed in cynicism."

"Less than 24 hours after the end of the Istanbul talks, Putin is once again making clear that he does not want peace," it said.

Russia's Defense Ministry said that its forces on Saturday struck Ukrainian units gathered near several border settlements in Sumy, including Ryzhivka and Atynske, about 15 kilometers (9 miles) north of Bilopillia. It didn't directly comment on reports of the deadly attack.

According to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank, Ukrainian forces have been inching forward into Russian territory in the Kursk region, just north of Bilopillia.

Russia said last month that its forces had fully reclaimed the Kursk region, nearly nine months after Kyiv's lightning incursion captured more than 100 settlements there and promised to hand Ukraine a bargaining chip in possible negotiations. Ukrainian officials said that fighting in Kursk was still ongoing.

