The best new albums out May 16

It's Friday, and that means the summer reign of Morgan Wallen begins in earnest. His new album, I'm The Problem, is out today and will soon take root at the very top of the Billboard albums chart, where it will likely stay for months.

But we heard five albums that deserve their own time in the spotlight. This week's New Music Friday episode features Ro "Wyldeflower" Contreras from KCRW, and we get into the new Aminé record (featuring Waxahatchee!), the gorgeous evolution of Tune-Yards, and lots, lots more.

Listen to the show below and scroll down to see our long list of albums out May 16.

The Starting Five

Rico Nasty.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Amine, 13 Months of Sunshine (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: Kaytranada, Disclosure

💿 Guitarricadelafuente, Spanish Leather (Stream)

RIYL: C. Tangana, Shawn Mendes

💿 Tune-Yards, Better Dreaming (Stream)

RIYL: Sylvan Esso, Lucius

💿 Rico Nasty, LETHAL (Stream)

RIYL: Paramore, Avril Lavigne

💿 Lido Pimienta, La Belleza (Stream)

RIYL: iLe, Owen Pallett

The Lightning Round

Ken Pomeroy.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Matt Maltese, Hers

💿 Don Glori, Paper Can't Wrap Fire

💿 Ken Pomeroy, Cruel Joke

💿 Miso Extra, Earcandy

💿 M(h)aol, Something Soft

The Long List

Mourning [A] BLKstar.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

R&B/Soul

Mourning [A] BLKstar, Flowers For The Living

Cautious Clay, The Hours: Morning

MonoNeon, You Had Your Chance…Bad Attitude

Surprise Chef, Superb

Tanika Charles, Reasons to Stay

Blxst, unreleased EP

EP Emotional Oranges, Orenjii

DRAM & Ellis Quinn, LEORPIO

Country/Folk/Americana

Morgan Wallen, I'm The Problem

Bryce Leatherwood, s/t

The Gentle Good, Elan

BEATrio (Bela Fleck), s/t

Avery Anna, let go letters

Carolyn Wonderland, Truth Is

Erin Durant, Firetrail

Jessica Willis, Fisher Blooming

Kat Hasty, The Time of Your Life

Missy Raines & Allegheny, Love & Trouble

The Lowtimers, Cracks

Tyler Braden, devil and a prayer

Electronic/Out There

Shanti Celeste, Romance

Beatrice Dillon Basho EP

EP Olivia Block, Breach EP

EP Goldie Presents Rufige Kru, Alpha Omega

Organically Programmed, s/t

Ben Frost, Under Certain Light and Atmospheric Conditions

Ben Westbeech, Everything is Within You

Mister Joshooa, Settle Down EP

EP Coffin Prick, Loose Enchantment

Throbbing Gristle, Live at the Volksbühne Berlin, New Year's Eve 2005

Youth Code, Yours, With Malice EP

EP Grischa Lichtenberger, Ostranenie

Milian Mori, Triality

Global

Tagua Tagua, RAIO

Awa Ly, Essence and Elements

Yeri Mua, De Chava

Prince Royce, ETERNO

Takaya Kawasaki, Aimai Blue

Sebastián Yatra, Milagro

Jazz

Marcus Gilmore, Journey to the New: Live at the Village Vanguard

Jose James, 1978: Revenge of the Dragon

Milena Casado, Reflection of Another Self

Emi Makabe, Echo

Tarun Balani, ڪڏهن ملنداسين (Kadahin Milandaasin)

Alexander Hawkins, Song Unconditional

Makeshift Spirituals, Volume 1

Pop

Alexandra Savior, Beneath The Lilypad

Ava Maybee, Orange Drive EP

EP BOYNEXTDOOR, No Genre EP

EP Kilo Kish, Negotiations EP

EP MØ, Plæygirl

Pink Martini, Bella ciao EP

EP Sofi Tukker, butter

Madame Ghandi, Let Me Be Water

V/A, Chet Baker Re:imagined

Classical

Richard Lin, Journey

Alex Paxton, Delicious

David Handler, Life Like Violence

Rap/Hip-Hop

Snoop Dogg, Iz It a Crime?

Chuck D, Enemy Radio: Radio Armageddon

R2R Moe, Road 2 Riches Vol. 1

Your Grandparents, The Dial

Erick the Architect, ARCSTRUMENTALS 3 EP

EP Homeboy Sandman, Manners EP

EP Revival Season, Formless EP

EP Tee Grizzley, Forever My Moment

Valee, EGONOMICS

Xzibit, Kingmaker

Chuckyy, I Live, I Die, I Live Again

Lecrae, Get Well Soon!

Rock/Alt/Indie

Friendship, Caveman Wakes Up

EKKSTACY, FOREVER

Ydegirl & RIP Swirl, Emo Regulation EP

EP Mark Fry, Not On The Radar

Voom, Something Good Is Happening

Arm's Length, There's a Whole World Out There

Bardo Pond, Volume 4 & 5

Ben Hackett, Songs for Sleeping Dogs

Billy Nomates, Metalhorse

Cuneiform Tabs, Age

Dan Mangan, Natural Light

Ezra Furman, Goodbye Small Head

Full of Hell, Broken Sword, Rotten Shield

Grails, Miracle Music

Gruff Rhys, American Interior (2025 Remastered Bonus Edition)

(2025 Remastered Bonus Edition) Jayla Kai, Love letter to everyone EP

EP Nicole Lawrence, Time In Love

Now, Now Does The Trick

Paper Castles, I'm Sad as Hell and I'm Not Going to Fake It Anymore

Pelican, Flickering Resonance

Pete Doherty, Felt Better Alive

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Carpe Diem, Moonman

Sleep Theory, Afterglow

Slow Joy, A Joy So Slow At Times I Don't Think It's Coming

spill tab, Angie

Steve Von Till, Alone in a World of Wounds

The Callous Daoboys, I Don't Want To See You in Heaven

The Dandy Warhols, Rock Remaker EP

EP The Mayflies, Kickless Kids

Theo Bleak, Bad Luck is Two Yellow Flowers EP

EP Thor & Friends, Heathen Spirituals

Triathlon, Funeral Music

Windser, s/t

Yuno, Blest

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Ro "Wyldeflower" Contreras, KCRW

Producer: Simon Rentner

Editors: Otis Hart and Elle Mannion

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins

