The future for Palestinians

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 9, 2025 at 10:07 AM MDT

After 19 months of war in Gaza, the future for Palestinians is uncertain.

One advocate for a two-state solution granting freedom and independence to Palestinians is Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, the head of Realign for Palestine and a resident senior fellow at The Atlantic Council.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with him about how he thinks there can be more pragmatism and more middle ground in the pro-Palestine movement.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

