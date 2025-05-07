© 2025 MTPR
REAL ID requirement takes effect

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 7, 2025 at 9:49 AM MDT
People stand in line outside of a Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
/
People stand in line outside of a Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

After years of delays, the REAL ID requirement is finally in effect. That means travelers flying within the United States must hold a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or an approved alternative, like a passport, to make it through airport security.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about how to prepare for and navigate airport security going forward.

