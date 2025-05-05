© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding helps keep Montana Public Radio strong and accessible to everyone in Montana. Visit Protect My Public Media to learn how you can add your voice in support of the future of public media.
Learn More

Conclave to begin to select new pope

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 5, 2025 at 9:41 AM MDT

The conclave begins this week to select the next pope.

The conclave is the gathering of the College of Cardinals, made up of more than 130 cardinals who are eligible to vote, in the Sistine Chapel.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to David Gibson, director of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University, about who is in the College of Cardinals and how they will select the next leader of the Catholic Church.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information