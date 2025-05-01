© 2025 MTPR
India-Pakistan tensions high after attack in Kashmir last month

WBUR
Published May 1, 2025

Tensions remain high between India and Pakistan following a militant attack in Indian-administered Kashmir last month. India blames Pakistan for the attack, and Pakistan denies any connection to it.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Ravi Agrawal, editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy and host of the podcast “FP Live,” about what we know about the attack and if the crisis will escalate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

