Our favorite albums of the week

Updated April 14, 2025 at 10:14 AM ET

It's Monday, and that means Katy Perry has entered her interstellar era. For those of us stuck here on Earth, you can expand your figurative horizons with dozens of new albums — including the return of Bon Iver. SABLE, fABLE is the band's first album in almost six years and finds Justin Vernon in a markedly less dour mood.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson welcomed fellow Wisconsinite Erin Wolf of Milwaukee public radio station 88Nine to discuss the new Bon Iver album, as well as a handful of other new releases worthy of your attention.

Listen to the conversation below, and stream our recommended new albums.

The Starting 5

Travys Owen / Concord / Concord Valerie June.

Stephen and Erin give you the backstory and best songs on the following albums:

💿 Bon Iver, SABLE, fABLE (Stream)

RIYL: Bon Iver, Bruce Hornsby

💿 Valerie June, Owls, Omens, and Oracles (Stream)

RIYL: Hurray for the Riff Raff, Joanna Newsom

💿 Gerald Clayton, Ones & Twos (Stream)

RIYL: Geri Allen, The Flaming Lips

💿 Real Lies, We Will Annihilate Our Enemies (Stream the singles)

RIYL: Underworld, The xx

💿 Kills Birds, Crave EP (Stream)

RIYL: Soundgarden, Helmet

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast! Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Jacob Ray / VLF Records / VLF Records Jadu Heart.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Turnpike Troubadours, The Price of Admission

💿 Daughter of Swords, Alex

💿 Jadu Heart, Post Heaven

💿 Casper Skulls, Kit-Cat

💿 Nell Smith, Anxious

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple.

The Long List

Lucille Reyboz / NO FØRMAT! / NO FØRMAT! Salif Keita

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Global

Charif Megarbane, Hawalat

FloyyMenor, YTSQS

HHY & The Kampala Unit, Turbo Meltdown

Kuunatic, Wheels of Omon

Kwashibu Area Band, Love Warrior's Anthem

Salif Keïta, So Kono

Savina Yannatou, Watersong

Rock/Alt/Indie

Air & Vegyn, Blue Moon Safari

Bedridden, Moths Strapped To Eachother's Backs

Cassia, e veryone, outside

Clutter, Loves You EP

EP Cold Specks, Light for the Midnight

Dead Pioneers, Po$t American

Eyedress, Stoner

fantasy of a broken heart, Chaos Practitioner EP

EP Grandmas House, Anything for You

HONEYMOAN, Pink Hell

Idle Heirs, Life is Violence

Johanna Warren, The Night of the Wind

Joni, Things I Left Behind

key vs. locket, i felt like a sketch

Magnolia Park, Vamp

Mamalarky, Hex Key

OK GO, And the Adjacent Possible

Painting, Snapshot of Pure Attention

Public Body, Finger Food

Ribbon Skirt, Bite Down

Spin Doctors, Face Full of Cake

Tapeworms, Grand Voyage

Tara Nome Doyle, Ekko

Teen Mortgage, Devil Ultrasonic Dream

The Album Leaf, ROTATIONS

The Mars Volta, Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos Del Vacio

The Wrecks, Inside EP

Country/Folk/Americana

Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton, Live at the Legion

Jon Pardi, Honkytonk Hollywood

Kolby Cooper, Love You, Goodnight

Muscadine Bloodline, ...And What Was Left Behind

Trousdale, Growing Pains

Rap/Hip-Hop

Berner, Carbon EP

EP Deem Spencer, yung EP

EP Ken Carson, More Chaos

LaRussell, MAKE HIP-HOP FUN AGAIN!

RXKNephew, Slither Not Slime

V/A, Gangster Music Vol. 3

R&B/Soul

Galactic and Irma Thomas, Audience With the Queen

ADJA, Golden Retrieve Her

Electronic/Out There

Briain, Cognitive Dissonance

Carlita, fabric presents Carlita

Guilherme Granado Goat Unity, Ghost Parades

isolee, Chopstick! EP

EP James Bright, Imaginal

Konalgad, Club Dream

Larum, The Music of Hildegard von Bingen Part Two

Lullahush, Ithaca

Martinou, Linked EP

EP Olivia Font, Invictam

Proc Fiskal, Canticle Hardposte

Riccardo La Foresta, ZERO,999…

Röyksopp, True Electric

set dressing, i can't be alone tonite EP

Classical

Kyiv Virtuosi, Alexey Shor: Composer's Notebook, Vol. 3

Leif Ove Andsnes, Liszt: Via Crucis & Solo Piano Works

Nicola Benedetti, Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61

Jazz

Ingrid Laubrock, Purposing the Air

Poppy Daniels, Keep On Going

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Erin Wolf, Radio Milwaukee's 88Nine

Producer: Simon Rentner

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music and Visuals: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR