Grief and joy go hand in hand. How one woman learned to embrace both

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Curious stories of coexistence

After her father's death, Laurel Braitman chased success as a way to suppress her grief. But she eventually learned that running from pain prevented her from experiencing joy.

About Laurel Braitman

Laurel Braitman is the director of writing and storytelling at the Stanford University School of Medicine's Medical Humanities and the arts program and a Senior TED Fellow. Braitman is the author of Animal Madness: Inside Their Minds and the memoir What Looks Like Bravery: An Epic Journey Through Loss to Love.

In 2020, she founded Writing Medicine, a global community of healthcare professionals and has since helped thousands of healthcare professionals who have experienced loss and other trauma to share their stories.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Harsha Nahata and edited by Rachel Faulkner White Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

