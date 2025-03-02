© 2025 MTPR
2025 Oscars: See the red carpet looks

By NPR Staff
Published March 2, 2025 at 4:18 PM MST
Cynthia Erivo
Mike Coppola
/
Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

Stars are arriving on the red carpet for Sunday night's Oscars. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony starts at 7 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. PST, airing live on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Conan O'Brien is hosting, and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to perform.

Netflix's musical Emilia Pérez enters the evening with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, which both have 10 each, including for best picture.

Here are the stars as they head into the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Timothée Chalamet
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet
Ariana Grande
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Selena Gomez
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Colman Domingo
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Colman Domingo
Zoe Saldaña
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Zoe Saldaña
Adrien Brody
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Adrien Brody
Demi Moore
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Demi Moore
Jeff Goldblum
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jeff Goldblum
Raye
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Raye
Fernanda Torres
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Fernanda Torres
Mikey Madison
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Mikey Madison
Michelle Yeoh
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh
Dave Bautista
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Dave Bautista
Monica Barbaro
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Monica Barbaro
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton
Omar Apollo
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Omar Apollo
Emma Stone
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Emma Stone
Jon M. Chu
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jon M. Chu
Storm Reid
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Storm Reid
Julianne Hough
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Julianne Hough
Miley Cyrus
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
Ralph Fiennes
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ralph Fiennes
Margaret Qualley
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Margaret Qualley
Marissa Bode
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Marissa Bode
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang
Lisa
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Lisa
Anok Yai
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Anok Yai
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images
/
WWD via Getty Images
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Sebastian Stan
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sebastian Stan
Lupita Nyong'o
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
Ana de Armas
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Ana de Armas
Archie Coleman
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Archie Coleman
Elle Fanning
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Rachel Sennott
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Rachel Sennott
Andrew Garfield
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Andrew Garfield
Doja Cat
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Doja Cat
Joe Locke
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Joe Locke
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Charlotte Lawrence
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Charlotte Lawrence
Joe Alwyn
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Joe Alwyn
Yasmin Finney
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Yasmin Finney
Penélope Cruz
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Penélope Cruz
Jeremy Strong
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Jeremy Strong
H.E.R.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
H.E.R.
Jesse Eisenberg
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Jesse Eisenberg
Scarlett Johansson
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Yura Borisov and Anna Borisova
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Yura Borisov and Anna Borisova
Brandi Carlile
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Brandi Carlile
Sterling K. Brown
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown
Felicity Jones
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Felicity Jones
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr.
Lily-Rose Depp
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp
Edward Norton
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Edward Norton
Gal Gadot
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Gal Gadot
Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller
Halle Berry
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Halle Berry
Connie Nielsen
Savion Washington / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Connie Nielsen
Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel O'Brien
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Conan O'Brien and Liza Powel O'Brien
Whoopi Goldberg
Monica Schipper / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Whoopi Goldberg
Guy Pearce
Mike Coppola / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Guy Pearce
