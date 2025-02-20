© 2025 MTPR
IRS cuts over 6,000 jobs in the middle of tax season

By Scott Horsley
Published February 20, 2025 at 12:51 PM MST
The IRS is laying off more than 6,000 employees as part of the Trump administration's widespread downsizing of the federal government. The agency had added thousands of workers in recent years in an effort to improve customer service and beef up collection of unpaid taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service, better-known as the IRS, is cutting more than 6,000 jobs in the middle of a busy tax season.

The cuts are part of a widespread downsizing throughout the federal government, being led by Elon Musk's deputies at the informal "Department of Government Efficiency."

IRS employees were notified about the looming job cuts on Thursday. Most of the people affected are "probationary" workers who had been on the job for a limited time.

Landing right in the middle of the tax season, the job cuts are expected to make it harder for taxpayers to get questions answered and for the government to collect all of the money it's owed.

The move drew protests from government watchdogs, who worry it will compromise the government's ability to go after wealthy tax cheats.

"I just shook my head sadly," said Susan Long, who founded a data collection group at Syracuse University that tracks IRS audits. "It's just so counter-productive if your goal is to save money and be efficient. This is not what any rational person would do."

For more than a decade, the IRS was starved for resources. Customer service suffered, with nine out of 10 phone calls going unanswered. Audits of millionaires plunged, while the government scrutinized taxpayers who claimed a credit for the working poor.

That began to change in 2022, when Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which provided $80 billion over a decade to modernize technology and add staff at the IRS. While some of that funding was later reduced, thousands of additional telephone operators were hired. And new revenue agents began hunting for unpaid taxes. Many of those new hires are now on the chopping block.

"These firings appear to particularly target tax enforcement on the wealthy, which will make it easier for tax cheats to avoid paying their fair share of taxes," said Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va. "This will cost the government billions of dollars in lost revenue, while making our tax enforcement less fair and weakening customer service for the American people."

The union representing IRS workers has asked a judge to halt the job cuts.

"Indiscriminate firings of IRS employees around the country are a recipe for economic disaster," said Doreen Greenwald, president of the National Treasury Employees Union. "Much of the IRS workforce is outside of the Washington D.C. area, which means these layoffs are disrupting their local economies and hurting middle-income families in every state."

The Trump administration defended the layoffs.

"There are more than 100,000 people working to collect taxes, and not all of them are fully occupied," said Kevin Hassett, director of the president's National Economic Council. He also noted that the IRS job cuts represent a small fraction of the overall layoffs engineered by Musk and his DOGE team.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
