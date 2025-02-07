© 2025 MTPR
Celebrate MTPR's 60th anniversary with us!
Come celebrate MTPR’s 60th anniversary with a birthday bash at the Union Club in Missoula! Join us February 7th at 6 p.m. for a night of music, cake, and mingling with MTPR staff and fellow public radio fans.

Why you need to throw out the relationship rulebook

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 7, 2025 at 7:36 AM MST

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode Who counts as a significant other?

Is sleeping in separate beds a sign of a failed relationship? What about separate houses? Therapist Stephanie R. Yates-Anyabwile says ditching how couples "should" act can make a partnership stronger.

About Stephanie Yates-Anyabwile

Stephanie Yates-Anyabwile is a marriage and family therapist with a popular YouTube channel covering dating and relationships. Yates-Anyabwile specializes in couples therapy while using pop culture to make relational psychology more engaging. She is a graduate of Northcentral University.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour
