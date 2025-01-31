© 2025 MTPR
Celebrate MTPR's 60th anniversary with us!
Come celebrate MTPR’s 60th anniversary with a birthday bash at the Union Club in Missoula! Join us February 7th at 6 p.m. for a night of music, cake, and mingling with MTPR staff and fellow public radio fans.

What is RFK Jr.'s favorite bird? Why is this woman smiling? Find out in the quiz!

By Holly J. Morris
Published January 31, 2025 at 3:00 AM MST
From left: Travis Kelce, football person; Mona Lisa, smirker; RFK Jr., falconer.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images; Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
This week was hard on the conflict-averse. To those profoundly uncomfortable with confrontation, confirmation hearings hit like watching a couple have a relationship meltdown at Target. Even memos from the same office were at odds!

In the quiz, however, you confront no one but yourself. If you're up on nursery rhymes, prehistoric bodily fluids and Renaissance art, you'll get at least three right this week.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
