Photos: Families reunite as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire takes effect

After 15 months of war, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Sunday morning.
The long-awaited truce sparked brief celebrations in Gaza, saw the release of three Israeli women from captivity, and freed approximately 90 Palestinians. As Israeli forces withdrew from areas in Gaza's Rafah to the Philadelphi Corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, many Palestinians returned to find the homes they were forced to flee reduced to rubble.
The three-phase agreement is intended to secure a permanent end to the war, but significant details of the second and third phases remain unclear. Here are some visuals capturing scenes from Gaza and Israel:
Majd Al-Waheidi is the digital editor on Morning Edition, where she brings the show's journalism to online audiences. Previously, Al-Waheidi was a reporter for the New York Times in the Gaza Strip, where she reported about a first-of-its-kind Islamic dating site, and documented the human impact of the 2014 Israel-Gaza war in a collaborative visual project nominated for an Emmy Award. She also reported about Wikipedia censorship in Arabic for Rest of World magazine, and investigated the abusive working conditions of TikTok content moderators for Business Insider. Al-Waheidi has worked at the International Center for Religion & Diplomacy, and holds a master's degree in Arab Studies from the Georgetown School of Foreign Service. A native of Gaza, she speaks Arabic and some French, and is studying Farsi.