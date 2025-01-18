© 2025 MTPR
'Wait Wait' for January 18. 2025: With Not My Job guest Rose Matafeo

Published January 18, 2025 at 10:30 AM MST
Rose Matafeo attends the opening night of "Standing At The Sky's Edge" at Gillian Lynne Theatre on February 28, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)
Belinda Jiao
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and guest scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guest Rose Matafeo and panelists Maz Jobrani, Helen Hong, and Alzo Slade. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Chioke This Time

Washington DC's Big Day; Free The Toothpaste!; The Eagles Book Club

Panel Questions

Ready-To-Assemble Munitions

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about unique expressions of love, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Comedian Rose Matafeo answers our questions about On Again, Off Again couples

Rose Matafeo is a comedian, actor, and the host of the delightful Junior Taskmaster. Her new special is called On and On and On, so we're quizzing her on On-again, Off-again couples.

Body Hacker Hacks Himself; PlayStation 4D; Alarming iPhone Update

Limericks

Chioke I'Anson reads three news-related limericks: Va-Va-Voom Research; Arcades Gets Fancy; The Downside of Greatness

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after AJ Brown was seen reading on the sideline, what will be the next surprising thing we see in the NFL.

Copyright 2025 NPR

