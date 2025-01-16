© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

My 38th 'Hamlet' (inside Grand Theft Auto) is the first I've seen with flamethrowers

By Bob Mondello
Published January 16, 2025 at 3:07 PM MST
During pandemic lockdowns, two actors decided to try to stage a Shakespeare play entirely inside the game Grand Theft Auto. Grand Theft Hamlet tells the story.
Mubi
During pandemic lockdowns, two actors decided to try to stage a Shakespeare play entirely inside the game Grand Theft Auto. Grand Theft Hamlet tells the story.

Updated January 21, 2025 at 16:01 PM ET

There aren't a lot of places where Shakespeare has never been performed, but the riotous (in every possible sense of the word) new film Grand Theft Hamlet finds one.

The action is to borrow a phrase from Macbeth, "full of sound and fury," largely because it takes place entirely inside the online video game Grand Theft Auto.

The idea for the project was hatched during the pandemic lockdown, when "to be or not to be an actor" was a serious question. Live theaters were closed. Gathering indoors with masks was a non-starter for a lot of people.

So in 2021, out-of-work actor pals Sam Crane and Mark Oosterveen were communicating mostly through their video game avatars in GTA, tooling around Los Santos, GTA's virtual version of Los Angeles. One day, they leaped off their stolen golf carts, the police on their tails, and ran up an embankment and discovered what looked a lot like the Hollywood Bowl — a huge amphitheater with a stage.

Being actors, they started soliloquizing and soon attracted onlookers, who, as GTA gamers tend to, almost immediately pulled out flamethrowers and rocket launchers.

"If I could just request that you refrain from killing each other," pleaded Sam, "and don't kill the actors either."

But the police showed up in helicopters and soon the amphitheater was littered with corpses.

"I wonder if you could actually stage something here," mused Mark, and when Sam responded that it'd be difficult because gamers blow stuff up and shoot people, he countered that "people are violent in Shakespeare. It's brutal. Like in Hamlet, everyone dies. It's perfect."

Sam's wife, Pinny Grylls, is a documentary filmmaker. She started recording everything — this film is technically a documentary — and offered to help them film an in-game promotional video to get other gamers involved.

When the video shoot became a battleground, it worked better than any of them expected. Several random gamers showed up to audition, including a Tunisian whose avatar was a naked green alien. He hadn't memorized any Shakespeare but recited a bit of the Quran.

It soon became clear that performing in the amphitheater didn't make sense when all the digital world's a stage, so they started staging Act Two in a subway, Act Four atop a high-flying blimp where the real challenge was not falling to their deaths every few lines.

"It's like Shakespeare on a billion-dollar budget," someone notes.

Also intriguing is the mid-pandemic camaraderie that reassures the out-of-work principals. They have understandable bouts of melancholy — ones that track so well with the lines they speak as the melancholy Dane that it doesn't always sound like they're "acting."

It all adds up to a unique Hamlet, and I say that as a theater critic who's caught 37 before this, not one of them with flamethrowers, rocket launchers or flying DeLoreans. The film Grand Theft Hamlet is constantly surprising, breathtakingly imaginative, and a great introduction to Shakespeare — or, I guess, to video games — whichever you need introducing to.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information