A husband honors the 4 women who protected his injured wife from oncoming traffic

This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team. It features stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.

One spring evening in 2023, Charlie Essers was waiting for his wife, Elana, to bike home from work. He'd just finished making dinner when he got a notification from her smartwatch that she had fallen.

Charlie Essers jumped in his car and drove about a mile to the spot where the notification indicated she had fallen. When he arrived, she was lying in the middle of the road. It turned out that Elana Essers had hit a small piece of loose asphalt on the road, throwing her over the handlebars.

But when Charlie Essers found his wife there on the road, she wasn't alone. There were four cars on each side of her, protecting her from being hit by other vehicles on the road.

"And she was surrounded by these four women — four strangers — who had stopped, and were blocking traffic, and holding her in the middle of the road," Charlie Essers remembered.

The women were gently cradling his wife. They helped soothe her until emergency crews arrived.

"In the chaos of all that, I never got the name of those four beautiful, angelic women who protected the love of my life lying there in the middle of that dirty road," Charlie Essers said.

Although she had to undergo emergency surgery, Elana Essers eventually recovered. A few months after the accident, Charlie Essers made a large sign and put it on the street where the women had helped.

Charlie Essers / A few months after the bike accident, Charlie Essers made a large sign (above) and put it on the street where the four women helped his wife.

It read, "To the four angelic women who jumped out of their cars, stopped traffic, and surrounded my injured wife at this corner on April 6, 2023: Words cannot express how grateful my family and I are to you. Your selfless actions make you forever heroes in our eyes. We will never forget your kindness and caring. Thank you."

Every time the Essers pass by that intersection and see the sign, they think of their unsung heroes. The couple, who live in Lancaster, Calif., hope to one day reunite with the women whose generosity and thoughtfulness made a poignant impact on their lives.

