Syrians ransack Assad's private residence in Damascus after the regime's downfall

Bashar al-Assad's residence in Damascus was ransacked Sunday after rebels seized control of the Syrian capital, forcing the deposed president to flee the country.

Photos from the Associated Press show Assad's residence in shambles, with empty cabinets and books, paintings and other personal belongings scattered across the floors. In one image, a man is seen attempting to take a lamp while others canvas the room. In another, a group of people pose with smiles and peace signs where Assad once lived.

Hussein Malla / AP / AP A man tries to take a lamp as people search for belongings in the ransacked private residence of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Malkeh district of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday.

The reactions from Syrians since Assad's downfall reflect the deep animosity that he engendered within the country. For more than 50 years, the Assad family ruled with an iron grip and frequently deployed Syria's feared security forces to crush dissent.

Assad, who took power in 2000 following the death of his father, was known for his violent crackdowns on opposition over more than a decade of civil war in Syria. The U.S. and the United Nations have both blamed Assad for a chemical weapons attack that killed hundreds — and perhaps more than 1,000 people — in 2013. An international arrest warrant was issued against Assad last year after France's top court accused him of complicity in war crimes during the civil war.

Hussein Malla / AP / AP A group of people take a family photo while sitting on a couch in a hall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's presidential palace in Damascus, Syria, Sunday.

Within hours of rebels entering the Syrian capital, Assad landed in Russia, where according the country's state-run news agency Tass, he was granted asylum.

Hussein Malla / AP / AP People search for belongings in the ransacked private residence of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the Malkeh district of Damascus, Syria, on Sunday.

The swift rebel campaign started less than two weeks ago, when fighters launched a series of lightning offensives — first capturing the northern city of Aleppo and then advancing south toward the regime centers of power, as uprisings broke out in large swaths of the country.

