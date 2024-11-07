© 2024 MTPR
Dozens of monkeys escape from South Carolina research facility

By Alana Wise
Published November 7, 2024 at 4:44 PM MST
River, left, and Timon, both rhesus macaques who were previously used in medical research, sit in an outdoor enclosure at Primates Inc., in Westfield, Wis., on May 13, 2019. The sanctuary is a 17-acre rural compound where research animals can live their remaining years when their studies are done. A report released on Thursday, May 4, 2023, says a shortage of monkeys available for medical research undermines U.S. readiness to respond to public health emergencies.
Carrie Antlfinger
/
AP
Dozens of monkeys have escaped from a research facility in Yemassee, S.C., prompting police to urge residents to lock their doors and windows until the primates have been captured.

The Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center is home to the 43 escaped female rhesus macaque primates, which police describe as very young and weighing between 6 and 7 pounds.

“The Yemassee Police Department, in collaboration with Alpha Genesis, have initiated search teams to help locate the escaped primates. Alpha Genesis currently have eyes on the primates and are working to entice them with food,” police said in a statement.

“The public is advised to avoid the area as these animals are described as skittish and any additional noise or movement could hinder their safe capture.”

The monkeys had never been used for testing due to their young age, and they're too young to carry diseases, the statement said.

Attempts to reach Alpha Genesis for comment went unanswered.

Speaking to CBS News, Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard said that a caretaker accidentally left a door to the enclosure unsecured. The ensuing escape, he said, was like an all-too-literal version of monkey see, monkey do.

"It's really like follow-the-leader. You see one go and the others go," Westergaard said. "It was a group of 50 and seven stayed behind and 43 bolted out the door."

Even though he called the escape “frustrating,” Westergaard said he hoped the monkeys would ultimately return home of their own free will.

Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.
