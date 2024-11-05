Republican Mike Braun wins Indiana governor’s race

This piece originally appeared as part of NPR's live coverage of the 2024 election. For more election coverage from the NPR Network head to our live updates page.

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun has won Indiana’s open governor’s race, according to a race call by The Associated Press.

Braun, a Trump ally finishing out his first term in the Senate, beat out Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.

Earlier in his career, Braun served in the Indiana legislature and as a local school board member. Much of the Republican's campaign pitch centered on his experience starting and growing a southern Indiana auto parts distribution business into a multi-million-dollar company.

Braun's victory creates a bit of Indiana history: the state has never had governors from one party for more than 20 consecutive years. But Democrats haven't won the governor's race since 2000, and with Braun's win, Republicans will extend their time in the governor's office beyond the two-decade mark.

Current GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb was term-limited from another run, after eight years in office.

