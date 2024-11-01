Montana camper offered his killer a beer -- and it held suspect's DNA, sheriff says

When Dustin Kjersem’s girlfriend found his body at a campsite in the Montana woods, she suspected Kjersem had been killed by a bear, because of the severity his wounds. But police say a man did it — and that they’ve now arrested a suspect who has admitted to the crime.

The accused killer “removed items from the campsite he believed had evidence that could tie him to the crime,” including an axe used against Kjersem, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said in a news briefing on Thursday.

But he missed a beer can, Springer said. Using DNA from the can, the Montana state crime lab was able to find a match: Daren Christopher Abbey.

“This individual confessed to the murder of Dustin Kjersem,” the sheriff said of Abbey, who is 41.

Abbey is being held in Butte on a charge of deliberate homicide, as well as two counts of tampering with evidence. He has been denied bond, according to Gallatin County records.

State correction department records show Abbey has four or more arrests for DUI, raising the offense to the felony level. He has multiple tattoos on his abdomen and arms, including swastikas and Viking symbols.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the killing. Spring said that while Abbey has told them his version of events, investigators are still working to ensure they know the whole truth.

“There does not appear to be any connection between our victim and our suspect,” Spring said, adding later, “This appears to be a heinous crime committed by an individual who had no regard for the life of Dustin Kjersem.”

Describing Kjersem’s final days, the sheriff said the 35-year-old set up camp on Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Moose Creek area about 35 miles south of Bozeman, where he planned to spend the weekend with his girlfriend.

“This camp included a wall tent complete with wood stove, beds, lamps, and multiple other items,” Springer said.

Kjersem’s girlfriend had to work on Friday, so he planned to leave the campsite to bring her back that night.

“Dustin did not show up to pick up his girlfriend and she became worried,” Springer said. “On Saturday morning, she and her friend drove to the campsite and found Dustin deceased in the tent.”

Abbey, who has ties to the nearby town of Big Sky, told investigators that he also planned to camp on that Thursday -- but when he reached the site where he planned to set up, Kjersem was already there.

“He stated that Dustin welcomed him to the campsite and offered him a beer,” the sheriff said. “At some point, this individual struck Dustin Kjersem with a piece of solid wood, stabbed him in the neck with a screwdriver and ultimately hit him with the axe.”

Springer alleged that Abbey took a number of items from the campsite, including an Estwing camp axe, a Remington shotgun, a Ruger Blackhawk revolver, and an orange YETI brand cooler.

As NPR reported earlier this week, the sheriff’s office initially said that when Kjersem’s death was reported, a bear attack might have been to blame.

But wildlife officials found no signs of bear activity, and an autopsy supported the idea that the case was a homicide, setting off a search for Kjersem’s killer.

