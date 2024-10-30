Thank you to everyone who donated or volunteered during fall pledge week! Because of your generosity, we raised $275,000 toward our $325,000 fall goal. Your commitment to public radio keeps the information and entertainment flowing and available to everyone. Thank you!
Spain flooding: Photos show the devastation in Valencia
The Spanish government has declared three days of mourning after flash flooding in the eastern part of the country has left at least 70 people dead.
Officials say torrential rains that started Tuesday and continued overnight have submerged villages, cut off roads and caused problems with the telecommunications. There are reports of flooding in southern and eastern Spain.