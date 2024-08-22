North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper says Harris will fight for America

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper delivered the final remarks ahead of Vice President Harris’ keynote address, vowing that a Harris administration would fight for everyday Americans.

“America, we’ve got a lot of big fights ahead of us. And we’ve got one hell of a fighter ready to take them on,” Cooper told the Chicago audience.

“I know that, because I know her. And tonight I want the American people to know: Even if you don’t agree with her on everything, Kamala Harris will fight for you to the very end.”

Cooper was at one point thought to be among potential picks for Harris’ vice presidential running mate — a slot that ultimately went to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“Kamala is ready. The question is: Are we? Are we gonna stand up and fight for Kamala like she’ll stand up and fight for us,” Cooper said.

