Harris introduces her running mate, 'Coach Walz,' at an energetic Philly rally

At an energetic rally in Philadelphia, Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris introduced her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, ticking through his varied resume and often calling him “Coach Walz” because of his tenure as a successful high school football coach.

"In 91 days,” Harris said, “the nation will know Coach Walz by another name: vice president of the United States."

The current vice president cited Walz's time as a National Guardsman and teacher, and some of his progressive accomplishments as Minnesota governor, including expansive voting rights measures and gun safety laws. The two stressed their campaign theme of “freedom” and pushing toward the “future,” rather than going backward with Donald Trump.

For their part, Republicans have spent the day deriding Walz as a "radical" liberal.

A fist-pumping Walz then displayed his ability to attack Trump, quipping that violent crime was up during Trump’s administration, then adding: “That’s not even counting the crimes he committed!”

Notably, Harris and Walz were preceded on stage by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was passed over for the running mate slot yet still gave a forceful endorsement of the Democratic ticket.

Harris returned the praise in kind. “Together with Josh Shapiro,” she said, “we will win Pennsylvania."

