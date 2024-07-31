In the Olympic men’s gymnastics individual all-around, the U.S. strikes out

PARIS — Two nights after a nearly perfect men's gymnastics performance by Team USA at the Olympics, the flaws returned for the two U.S. gymnasts hoping to win a second historic medal.

In the very first rotation of Wednesday's men's individual all-around final, Frederick Richard fell off the pommel horse. In the next rotation, his teammate Paul Juda stepped out of bounds on his vault. The field was so competitive that mistake-free performances may not have been enough for either gymnast to win; with the errors, it was impossible.

Both Richard and Juda have already won a bronze medal for their efforts in the team all-around final on Monday night, in which the U.S. ended a 16-year team medal drought.

But a medal in the men's individual all-around — which the U.S. has been unable to win since 2012 — proved yet again unreachable on Wednesday night at Bercy Arena in Paris.

In any individual all-around final, gymnasts must perform as close to perfectly as possible. Major errors can result in a deduction of half a point, and a fall can cost an entire point — devastating setbacks in a sport in which margins of victory are often measured in tenths or even hundredths.

Richard, the 20-year-old social media star who won an all-around bronze medal at last year's Gymnastics World Championships, was thought to be Team USA's best shot at a medal. Juda's appearance in this final was unexpected — the U.S. had expected Brody Malone to appear instead, but Malone's own errors during the qualifying round on Saturday cost him the opportunity.

In that preliminary round, Richard and Juda had finished 10th and 13th, respectively. On Wednesday night, Juda finished 14th, followed by Richard in 15th.

China, Japan, Great Britain and Ukraine each fielded multiple strong contenders. Japan's Oka Shinnosuke won gold, followed by China's Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng in silver and bronze.

Only one Olympic event remains for a U.S. male gymnast: the Saturday pommel horse final, featuring Stephen Nedoroscik, the unexpected internet star of the team final.

