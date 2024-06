Tony Awards 2024: The complete list of winners

Updated June 16, 2024 at 19:39 PM ET

The 77th Tony Awards air Sunday night on CBS. Below is the full list of 2024 Tony Award nominees, with winners marked in bold.

Best Sound Design of a Musical



Best Sound Design of a Play

WINNER: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate



Best Lighting Design of a Play

WINNER: Jane Cox, Appropriate

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Natasha Katz, Grey House



Best Lighting Design of a Musical

WINNER: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen

Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants





Best Choreography

WINNER: Justin Peck, Illinoise

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen

Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants



Best Scenic Design of a Musical



Best Orchestrations

WINNER: Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along

Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along Timo Andres, Illinoise

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders

Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen



Best Costume Design of a Musical

WINNER: Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby

Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs



Best Costume Design of a Play

WINNER: Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Dede Ayite, Appropriate

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, An Enemy of the People



Best Book of a Musical

WINNER: Shaina Taub, Suffs Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen

Kristoffer Diaz, Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders

Rick Elice, Water for Elephants



Best Musical

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants



Best Revival of a Musical



Best Direction of a Musical

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders



Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical



Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical



Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical



Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical



Best Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic



Best Revival of a Play



Best Direction of a Play



Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play



Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable



Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play



Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play



Best Original Score



Best Scenic Design in a Play

