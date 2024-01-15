© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Listen to NPR's special coverage of the 2024 Iowa caucuses

By Heidi Glenn
Published January 15, 2024 at 6:01 PM MST
NPR

Updated January 16, 2024 at 3:09 PM ET

For Iowa caucus updates, analysis and results, follow NPR's liveblog.

The first U.S. presidential contest of the 2024 election begins Monday night, with results from the Iowa caucuses coming in throughout the evening.

Republicans are holding their traditional caucuses — and former President Donald Trump has been the clear leader in Iowa polling. But Democrats have shaken up their primary calendar. In Iowa, the party will hold its own presidential preference event, which will conclude in March, but given President Biden's status as the party's incumbent, the process is a formality.

Stream NPR's live audio coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET — click the play button above — and you can stream it on many public radio stations too. You can also listen on the NPR app.

Follow our live-blog coverage and caucus results here.

And be sure to subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast for a post-caucus recap after live coverage ends.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR News
Heidi Glenn
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information