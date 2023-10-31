© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Funding for Ukraine and Israel is causing rifts in Congress

By Eric McDaniel
Published October 31, 2023 at 2:17 PM MDT

A new House bill proposes splitting funds for the war in Israel from funding for the war in Ukraine. It defies the path favored by both the Senate and the White House.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Eric McDaniel
Eric McDaniel edits the NPR Politics Podcast. He joined the program ahead of its 2019 relaunch as a daily podcast.
See stories by Eric McDaniel
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.