Her child was killed in the Uvalde shooting last year. Now, she's running for mayor
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Kimberly Rubio, whose daughter Lexi was killed in the Uvalde shooting, about her campaign for mayor.
Copyright 2023 NPR
