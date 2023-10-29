© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lewiston residents are trying to recover from the deadly mass shooting

By Joe Hernandez
Published October 29, 2023 at 6:14 AM MDT

Residents of Lewiston, Maine, are returning to daily life after a two-day manhunt put thousands of anxious people under a shelter-in-place order.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Joe Hernandez
See stories by Joe Hernandez
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.