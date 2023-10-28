A new drug is worsening the opioid crisis in Philadelphia
The Kensington neighborhood in Philadelphia has been dealing with an opioid crisis for years. A drug known as "tranq" is further complicating an already fraught situation.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The Kensington neighborhood in Philadelphia has been dealing with an opioid crisis for years. A drug known as "tranq" is further complicating an already fraught situation.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.