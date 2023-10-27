Bertie Bowman, the longest serving African-American congressional staffer, dies at 92
A remembrance of Bertie Bowman, the longest esrving African American Capitol Hill staffer in history.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.