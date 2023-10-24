© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Colorado welder tried to pay a legal debt in coins — over 6,000 of them

Published October 24, 2023 at 3:29 AM MDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin.

There are lots of ways to pay a bill these days, but one Colorado welder tried to pay a debt in coins - more than 6,000 pounds of them. A subcontractor had sued the business. After mediation, the welder was ordered to pay $23,500. A truck showed up to the subcontractor's lawyer's office with a very big box. The attorney wouldn't accept it, saying the elevator couldn't lift more than 3,000 pounds. The parties now want a judge to - yeah - weigh in.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.