A Colorado welder tried to pay a legal debt in coins — over 6,000 of them

There are lots of ways to pay a bill these days, but one Colorado welder tried to pay a debt in coins - more than 6,000 pounds of them. A subcontractor had sued the business. After mediation, the welder was ordered to pay $23,500. A truck showed up to the subcontractor's lawyer's office with a very big box. The attorney wouldn't accept it, saying the elevator couldn't lift more than 3,000 pounds. The parties now want a judge to - yeah - weigh in.

