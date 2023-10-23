The House is without a speaker, nearly 3 weeks after Kevin McCarthy was ousted
House Republicans are trying once again to nominate a new speaker to lead the chamber. A candidate forum is planned for Monday.
House Republicans are trying once again to nominate a new speaker to lead the chamber. A candidate forum is planned for Monday.
