Who is allowed to tell certain stories?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published October 20, 2023 at 9:09 AM MDT

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Loudmouths

Sarah Jones' film Sell/Buy/Date explored different perspectives on sex work. Critics said she had no place in that conversation, sparking an important debate: Who is allowed to tell certain stories?

About Sarah Jones

Sarah Jones is a writer, director and actor. She came to prominence with her Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel, which won a Tony Award in 2006. Her subsequent play, Sell/Buy/Date, inspired a film of the same name. The film, executive produced by Meryl Streep, premiered in 2022.

Jones's acting credits include co-starring in the Netflix series On the Verge. She also appeared in Marriage Story and Broad City. She recently launched Foment Productions, a social justice-focused entertainment company. She has also served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHourand email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
