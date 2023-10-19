Morning news brief
It's been nearly two weeks since Israel declared war on Hamas. Israelis and Palestinians blame each other for the blast at a Gaza hospital. Rep. Jim Jordan loses a second vote to be House speaker.
Copyright 2023 NPR
It's been nearly two weeks since Israel declared war on Hamas. Israelis and Palestinians blame each other for the blast at a Gaza hospital. Rep. Jim Jordan loses a second vote to be House speaker.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.