© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missing Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway's killer has confessed

By Melanie Peeples
Published October 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT

Eighteen years after the disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway in Aruba, Joran van der Sloot finally confessed to killing her.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Melanie Peeples
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.