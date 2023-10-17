© 2023 MTPR
India's supreme court has issued a ruling on same-sex marriage.

By Steve Inskeep,
Diaa Hadid
Published October 17, 2023 at 3:13 AM MDT

India's top court declines to grant recognition to same-sex marriages. It's a blow to hopes of India's LGBTQ+ community.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
